BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Baraga County Clerk confirmed that on Monday morning, the suspected driver in a deadly crash at a L’Anse gas station was arraigned.

The Clerk confirms the suspect is Dawaun Johnson. MSP identified the driver on Friday as a 22-year-old man from Illinois.

Courtesy: Baraga County Sheriff’s Office

State records show Johnson was arraigned Monday morning in the 97th District Court on the charge of Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Death.

Johnson was arrested after a crash that happened late Thursday night at the Holiday gas station in L’Anse. Michigan State Police (MSP) say a tractor-trailer left US-41, striking a gas pump and injuring one person who was pumping gas. The man later died at the hospital. A second person, an employee inside the gas station at the time of the incident, was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The crash was followed by a fire that burned through much of the gas station.

Bond for Johnson was set at $100,000. His next court date is schedule for November 8, which is a preliminary examination at 10 a.m.