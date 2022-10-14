L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night.

The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Troopers from the MSP Calumet Post were dispatched at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday night for a fatal traffic crash and large-scale structure fire at the Holiday station. Upon investigation, MSP learned a semi-truck struck the station’s gas pumps, wounding a 43-year-old Baraga man who was filling his vehicle with gas.

The man was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A Holiday employee was also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. A Holiday store patron, as well as a trainee who was a passenger in the semi-truck at the time of the crash were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated causing death.

The crash caused an extensive fire to the station and surrounding vehicles, and caused a lengthy shutdown of US Highway 41 due to the fire and traffic crash investigation, according to MSP. MSP Accident Investigators and MSP Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) Investigators are assisting in the investigation.

MSP says the scene is still active and remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Baraga County SD, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, Baraga Village Police, and L’anse PD. Several local fire departments responded, including L’anse Fire Department, Baraga Fire Department, Houghton Fire Department, Arvon Fire Department, Aura Fire Department, Pelkie Fire Department, as well as Bay Ambulance Service.