KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop.

According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.

Photo Credit: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office

After speaking with the operator of the vehicle, the deputy deployed K9 Riv, who did an exterior sniff of the vehicle. K9 Riv alerted the deputy that narcotics were present in the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, a magnetic box was located underneath the vehicle. The box contained illegal narcotics, a large amount of cash, and many small plastic bags.

The suspect, who deputies say has an extensive criminal history, was arrested and transported to the Kenosha County Jail on multiple felony charges.

“The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is committed to making every effort to stop the illegal use and distribution of narcotics in Kenosha County,” officials said. “Great work by [the deputy] and his new partner K9 Riv.”

No further information was provided.