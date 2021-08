FOND DU LAC Co., (WFRV) – An Illinois man was arrested after firing shots at a semi-truck Saturday night.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from the semi-driver about someone in a car, firing a shot at the trailer. The City of Ripon Police Department was able to locate the 56-year-old man from Illinois and arrest him.

No injuries were reported, however, officials did find three bullets that caused damage to the trailer and the property inside.