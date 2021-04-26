Illinois man arrested for 6th OWI while driving over 90 mph in Brown County

(WFRV) – An Illinois man was arrested for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense while driving over 90 mph on I-41 just north of Lineville Road in Brown County.

According to authorities, on April 25 around 10:50 p.m., 67-year-old David Ryan, from Waukegan, Illinois, showed signs of alcohol impairment, general agitation and an odor of drugs was coming from the vehicle. After a field sobriety test, Ryan was arrested.

Ryan was also very uncooperative and refused chemical testing of his blood, and after a warrant was obtained, a blood draw was completed at a local hospital, according to authorities. Ryan was later taken and held at Brown County Jail on a felony charge of OWI, Ryan’s sixth offense.

Two additional citations were given to Ryan including:

Operating without a License

Speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph posted limit

There was no further information available at this time.

