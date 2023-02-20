LEWISTON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man was arrested in central Wisconsin Saturday afternoon after a ‘large quantity’ of drugs was found during a traffic stop.

A release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 1 p.m. on Highway 16 near Klappstein Road in Lewiston.

Officials say, during the traffic stop, the deputy’s K9 partner Jax, indicated that there was the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, the deputy recovered the following items:

245.7 grams of methamphetamine

6.8 grams of fentanyl

18.8 grams of cocaine/crack

$5,690 in cash

Courtesy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was later identified as 51-year-old Vincent Phillips from Rockford, Illinois. Phillips was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Phillips is reportedly being held on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Columbia County Jail will hold Phillips until his initial court appearance.