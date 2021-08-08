Illinois man arrested in Fond du Lac after attempting to evade deputies, found with 1 1/2 pounds of drugs

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Illinois man was arrested in Fond du Lac County on Sunday afternoon after attempting to evade an officer while in possession of around one and a half pounds of drugs.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:32 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle heading north on CTH D near Brown Road in the Town of Fond du Lac due to a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, the deputy reportedly detected an odor of drugs and promptly asked the driver to exit the vehicle.

Officials say the driver failed to exit the vehicle and instead sped off. A high-speed police pursuit quickly began with the suspect leading officers north on CTH D. The suspect allegedly violated the red traffic signal at the intersection of CTH D and Rolling Meadows Drive during the pursuit resulting in a loss of vehicular control in the intersection.

The driver reportedly then drove into the south ditch, coming to rest in the parking lot area of the Radisson Hotel where the driver, identified as a 29-year-old Illinois man, was apprehended.

Officials confirm there were no injuries or property damage reported during the incident.

Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of approximately half-pound of suspected cocaine and around one pound of suspected ecstasy. Deputies say the suspect is being held at the Fond du Lac County jail on charges of eluding, OWI 1st offense, and drug possession with intent to deliver.