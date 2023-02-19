WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 56-year-old man from Illinois was found dead in the open waters of Lake Poygan in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon after deputies received reports that he was missing.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified by family members around 1:20 p.m. on February 18 that a man who had been fishing in the area was currently unaccounted for, along with his ATV.

Authorities responded to an area of Lake Poygan near Noffke’s Landing on CTH B and called for assistance from other agencies to help with their search.

The release states that the Winneconne Poygan Fire District, Poy Sippi Fire Department, Boom Bay Fire Department, and Omro Rushford Fire Department all responded with airboats, ATVs, utility vehicles, personnel, and other equipment.

Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit, Oshkosh Fire Department Med Unit paramedics, and the Wisconsin DNR all responded to also assist with the search.

Thedastar was requested, and Winnebago County Emergency Management was involved and in contact with Wisconsin Emergency Management and Civil Air Patrol for an additional aerial and drone response.

Unfortunately, the 56-year-old was found dead, in open water, near the area of Captain’s Cove around 3:10 p.m., deputies say.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.