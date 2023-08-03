MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old Illinois man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after being pulled over because of illegally tinted windows leading to the discovery of methamphetamine.

Leroy D. Hampton of Champaign, Illinois, was sentenced to 72 months for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He previously pleaded guilty to this charge on May 9, 2023.

On November 12, 2020, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a car on Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County for illegally tinted windows and an obstructed Illinois temporary license plate.

While making contact with the driver, later identified as Hampton, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. When asked, Hampton admitted to possessing a personal use amount of marijuana in his backpack.

The trooper searched Hampton’s vehicle and found a cell phone and seven individually packaged bags of methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory tested the methamphetamine and determined it weighed 418 grams and was 99% pure.

Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations searched Hampton’s cell phone under a search warrant and found text messages consistent with drug distribution.

The charge against Hampton resulted from an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Drug Enforcement Administration.