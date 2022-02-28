HUSTISFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Illinois was airlifted to a hospital following an early morning crash on Sinissippi Lake.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 28 around 12:15 a.m., reports came in of a snowmobile crash on Sinissippi Lake. The rider was going south on Sinissippi Lake when it hit an embankment and was ejected.

The rider was the only occupant and ended up in the backyard of a nearby home. He was identified as a 42-year-old man from Kenilworth, Illinois.

He received serious injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Hustisford is about 45 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

The crash is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.