ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson.

According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.

A preliminary investigation showed that Dickerson was shot, and the suspects left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

Antioch Police Detectives and Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators conducted an extensive investigation into the incident, in which two persons of interest were determined to be responsible for the death of Dickerson.

Johnathan Skroko and Hailey Miller, both from Illinois, face first-degree murder charges and were taken into custody without incident.

According to officers, Dickerson arrived at the apartment on Main Street to sell drugs to Miller and Skroko. During the meet-up, Skroko and Miller allegedly shot and robbed Dickerson, and then left the scene.

Investigators say that they located Skroko and Miller at a hotel in the area of Route 41 and Grand Avenue, in Gurnee on September 7, where both were taken into custody without incident.

The release states that investigators recovered five firearms during their investigation.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when further information is released.