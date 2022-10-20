PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from Illinois were taken into custody after hitting a parked squad car and fleeing the scene on foot across Interstate 43.

According to a release, around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Ozaukee County deputies attempted to stop a black 2008 Acura MDX for speeding on Interstate 43 northbound from East Sauk Road in the town of Saukville.

The vehicle increased its speed when deputies attempted to pull it over, and as a result, they did not pursue the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle then exited Interstate 43 at County Highway H in the city of Port Washington at a high rate of speed, failed to stop at the stop sign, proceeded through the intersection, and slammed into a Port Washington Police Department squad car that was legally parked on the should of the northbound on-ramp.

The male driver and male passenger then fled the scene on foot westbound across Interstate 43 and after a short pursuit and K-9 track, both men were taken into custody and transported to the Ozaukee County Jail.

The driver was identified as a 20-year-old from Rockford, Illinois and the passenger was identified as a 22-year-old from Hazel Crest, Illinois.

The deputy that was hit was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

No further information was provided.