Illinois teenager ID’d as 2008 Fond du Lac Co. Jane Doe, victim of sex trafficking

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thirteen years after a decomposed body of a Jane Doe was found in Fond du Lac County, authorities have now identified the then-teenager as a woman from Illinois.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, back in 2008 three hunters reported the remains of a decomposed female body in on Skyline Drive in the Town of Ashford in Fond du Lac County. Over the following years, detectives tried to identify the Jane Doe.

Authorities reportedly combed through 100s of missing people reports. In 2016, detectives presented this case in front of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). It was recommended that Jane Doe’s body be exhumed.

On April 26, 2018, her body was exhumed. DNA samples were then sent across the country. The results were compared to other DNA profiles in an attempt to identify her or any possible relatives.

Jane Doe was identified as Amy Yeary of Rockford, Illinois. She would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death. Yeary was positively identified after three separate DNA comparisons. The comparisons were done with her mother, her sister and dental x-rays.

Courtesy: Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff’s



Amy’s mother told detectives that she called asking for a ride when she was in Beloit however due to extenuating circumstances, her mother could not help and Amy was never heard from again.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says that Amy was a victim of human sex trafficking. She reportedly spent time in Milwaukee, Chicago and Beloit areas.

The press full press conference can be viewed below.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.