KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois woman was arrested during a traffic stop after admitting she had “a little” marijuana in her vehicle that turned out to be over $81,000 of street value.

On Tuesday, October 17, around 5:15 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office deputy was monitoring traffic on State Highway 50 when he stopped a car for speeding. The vehicle allegedly went 71 miles per hour in a posted 55 zone.

The deputy immediately detected a powerful odor of marijuana coming from the car and questioned the driver, Ashley Bermudez of Chicago, Illinois. Bermudez admitted that she had “a little” marijuana in her vehicle, which deputies searched.

Ashley Bermudez’s booking photo. (Kenosha County Jail)

During the vehicle search, deputies found 2,700 THC Vape Cartridges, totaling up to around $81,000 of street value. Additionally, deputies seized 35 grams of raw marijuana and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Bermudez faces one felony charge for possessing with intent to deliver THC exceeding 2,500-10,000 grams. She is also facing a misdemeanor charge for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Court records show the 27-year-old woman made her initial appearance in Kenosha County court with an attorney, where a cash bond was set for $25,000.

She is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on November 1.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement regarding marijuana being brought in from Illinois.

“Yes, we know marijuana/THC can legally be bought in Illinois, but we are not in Illinois,” stated the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. “Marijuana/THC is still illegal here in Wisconsin.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office provided no additional information. Local 5 News will update this if any more details emerge.