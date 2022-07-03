MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that caused a 47-year-old woman to be thrown from the vehicle.

According to a release, around 4:30 p.m. on June 2, deputies and EMS personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43, just north of Carstens Lake Road.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation shows that an 18-year-old woman from Illinois was driving the 2011 Jeep Wrangler on I-43. The Jeep had a rear tire come off the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the median, causing the vehicle to overturn, throwing the 47-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted and the driver was transported by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

That section of I-43 was closed for 3 hours yesterday evening for crash reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local 5 will provide an update if more information is made available.