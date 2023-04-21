BRISTOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A 53-year-old Illinois woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a semi-truck while riding a bicycle in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to a release, Kenosha County deputies were sent to the 15200 block of County Highway K on Thursday morning for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the semi-truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway K when a bicyclist also traveling eastbound in front of the semi-truck made a sudden left turn. This resulted in the bicyclist being hit.

The bicyclist, a 53-year-old female out of Grayslake, Illinois, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Froedert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Her condition remains critical at this time.

The operator of the semi-truck was issued a citation for operating a commercial vehicle without a license. Due to the crash, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-605-5100.