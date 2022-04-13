APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One school in Appleton had to cancel classes following staffing shortages that officials say are tied to an illness.

St. Peter Lutheran School posted on its Facebook that the school was closed for Wednesday following staffing shortages. Officials said the shortages were related to illness.

Both the school and Early Childhood ministry were not able to have classes. The school is located on N2740 North French Road in Appleton.

More information can be found on their website.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.