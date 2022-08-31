GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It is back-to-school eve for many students. While the last day of summer vacation is wrapping up on Wednesday, teachers are just as busy getting their classrooms ready.

“I’m a little nervous. It’s a brand new school year, and a brand new group of kids,” said Stormee Genz. She’s a first-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay.

Inside Genz’s classroom, there’s a flurry of activity.

“We go through our class lists, get all the supplies we need, go shopping to get all the fun stuff we can put up on the walls,” she explained while talking about preps for the upcoming school year.

“To see all their faces coming in so excited, getting out their supplies, saying they can’t wait to come back,” is one of her favorite parts of the job.

For many students, it’s a return to “normal” after a few years of virtual learning.

“This is my 21st year of teaching, my 14th teaching first grade,” Genz said.

The return to the classroom is something, even seasoned teachers can admit, excites them, too.

“The regulations that would change from day-to-day, even week-to-week of what we could and couldn’t do in the classroom was a lot to keep up with,” Genz said.

Of course, there are a lot of teachers like Miss Genz who are getting those last-minute preps ready for school, but it’s also just as busy at the School House store in Ashwaubenon for teachers — and students.

“I know for many teachers, one of the things that have been pretty popular are bulletin board sets for diversity and inclusion,” said Leah Maitland, an employee at School House who says it has been swamped the last few days.

“We have parents coming in to get stuff for their children, but you also have teachers coming in to get their last-minute supplies for class,” Maitland added.

Making sure everyone is ready for a great year ahead.

“I’m very excited,” said Genz. “I still get butterflies.”

For the procrastinators out there, School House is open until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Local Target stores are open until 10 p.m. and Walmart is open until 11 p.m.