STOUGHTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southern Wisconsin was arrested after authorities reportedly saw him crash his vehicle into his own motorcycle.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, on November 6 around 7:15 p.m., a driver was reported to be swerving on the road. Authorities reportedly saw the driver try to back into his driveway where he apparently hit his parked motorcycle.

The motorcycle was in the garage, according to the police department. The driver reportedly admitted he ‘had quite a bit’ when he was asked how much he had to drink.

Officials say that the driver ended up refusing field sobriety tests and said ‘I’m going to fail.’ The driver was reportedly cited for OWI and open intoxicants in the vehicle.

No additional information was provided.