GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay author known for his books on how to create methamphetamine and other items was back in court on Friday for a status conference and caught up with Local 5 News after his appearance.

“They have my place plackered it as being a meth lab,” Preisler said to Local 5 News outside the courthouse. “No one could really be that incompetent. That’s a big hurdle to jump over to be that bad, so I’m suspecting dishonesty.”

Preisler says that the items found in his home and listed in the criminal complaint as drug paraphernalia were misidentified.

“[The criminal complaint] says a plate full of methamphetamine,” said Preisler. “It’s actually sodium sulfate silica gel. I was using it to dry up 190-proof vodka to make it a little bit stronger. Exhibits 23 and 24, which they proclaim to be crack rocks, it’s potassium carbonate.”

On July 14, Preisler, also known as “Uncle Fester,” was arrested after a search warrant allegedly revealed $65,000 worth of meth, chemicals, and other drug paraphernalia.

The 65-year-old posted his $100,000 cash bond on Wednesday and has been free since.

Preisler’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 13, 2023, when he will have his adjourned initial appearance.