Imagine Fox Cities plans community discussions focusing on social status

(WFRV)- Imagine Fox Cities (IFC) are creating a new set of discussion guides all through the month of June and July.

The organization announced Tuesday, June 1, that these conversations are being held to discuss issues relating to social status. They want to create a space for compassionate dialogue to examine the impact one’s social status has on their sense of belonging.

The series of conversations will guide participants, created by the IFC Belonging Committee, through topics of class, privilege, bridging, and allyship.

Dr. Kimberly Barrett, co-chair of the IFC belonging Committee wants to help the community further understand how the underlying issue regarding any sense of exclusion or discrimination, is power. Saying, “a discussion of status is important to help us understand and change some of the current social dynamics in our community…”

The hope is that these discussions will allow people to become more aware of the power dynamics at play in our everyday interactions, and find more ways to use one’s personal influence to create more inclusive communities, so everyone can feel accepted.

IFC will partner with Appleton Public Library to host the series of virtual discussions on the following dates.

Appleton Public Library and IFC Community Conversations Zoom Schedule and their topics:

June 10, 2021, at noon – Class

June 17, 2021, at noon – Privilege

June 24, 2021, at noon – Allyship

July 1, 2021, at noon – Bridging

For those interested in learning more about the topics, volunteering to help at the sessions, or partaking in the conversations, more information is available at the IFC’s website.