‘Imminent threat to collapse’: Condominium in Waukesha evacuated

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A condominium in Waukesha was evacuated Thursday evening after an engineering report showed the building is at an imminent threat to collapse.

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, the Horizon West Condominium Building was ordered to evacuate. The building reportedly has deteriorating structural conditions.

An independent structural engineering report says the building is at ‘an imminent threat of collapse’ due to compromised conditions of existing structural columns.

Authorities say that once they were aware of the issues, they ordered the evacuation.

The building reportedly has 48 units and all families are getting evacuated by police and fire personnel. Waukesha is working with the Salvation Army of Waukesha to help families with immediate housing needs.

Two additional properties are also getting evacuated due to the possible collapse zone.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.