Impact Sports Academy announces opening of 42,000 sq. ft. facility

De Pere's Jason Berken expanding Impact Sports Academy

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Impact Sports Academy has announced the opening of their new 42,000 sq. ft. facility in Lawrence.

According to officials, the facility will have a full-size infield, eight batting cages and a 4,000 sq. ft. performance center.

“We hope that ISA can become a destination for athletes from all over the state of Wisconsin as well as neighboring states. We have always prided ourselves on providing athletes of all skill sets and ages, a chance to be a part of our program. If we can continue to grow the games of baseball and softball in the community, we feel our impact on the community can be widespread!” says Jason Berken.

An advantage to the facility is the Wisconsin weather can prevent athletes from getting outside early in the spring, but this facility can help take the weather out of the equation.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will reportedly be held on June 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Visit Impact Sports Academy’s Facebook page for more information.

