Impacted businesses respond to WisDOT plans to expand I-41

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 23-mile segment of I-41 the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is trying to expand holds countless businesses that will be affected by the construction.

Jamison Junior, a bartender at Calmes’ Pub said, “This is an access point right off the highway so if you think about it you can’t get directly here, it’s quite a ways to drive the whole way around. So twofold customers that come here, obviously it’s going to affect the business and then the employees that work here, they’ve gotta make money.”

Businesses between De Pere and Appleton are anticipating a change in day-to-day operations during the construction of this part of highway 41.

Usman Shams, the manager of the Little Chute Shell Gas Station said, “I think so, it’s gonna take a lot of business away, for not even us for everyone who’s around the highway. If it’s gonna take a long time to make the whole thing it will affect all of the gas stations.”

Calmes’ Pub says this won’t be the first time road construction has upended business for them.

“When they were putting the roundabouts in you didn’t have the direct access points here,” said Junior.

But despite the upheaval in their lives, some believe this will be a good thing once it is done.

“I would say it’s a good thing but you have to see the side effects of what’s going on,” said Shams.

The DOT will hold two in-person listening sessions about the project. You can find more information here.