UPDATE: Lanes on I-43 near Oostburg in Sheboygan open, crash cleared

WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 10:15 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 9:52 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving south on I-43 near Oostburg.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash is at Mile Marker 116 and the right lane will likely be closed for two hours.

The Sheboygan County Sheriffs Department is responding.

