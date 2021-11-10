LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: Lanes on I-43 near Oostburg in Sheboygan open, crash cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 10:15 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

Original Story: IMPACTED TRAFFIC: Crash alters lanes on I-43 near Oostburg in Sheboygan

WEDNESDAY 11/10/2021 9:52 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving south on I-43 near Oostburg.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash is at Mile Marker 116 and the right lane will likely be closed for two hours.

The Sheboygan County Sheriffs Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly