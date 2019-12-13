Impractical Jokers coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Tenderloins, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, will visit Green Bay July 15! Pre-sale tickets are available at noon on December 13 at thetenderloins.com/tour.

General public on-sale is Wednesday, December 18 at 10 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, by phone 800.895.0071 or in person at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano have been making audiences laugh on Impractical Jokers since 2011 and will reach a 200 episode milestone in February 2020. Impractical Jokers is a top 5 comedy on cable, and truTV’s longest-running & top-rated original comedy.

Ahead of this new tour, the guys will be setting sail on their fourth annual “Impractical Jokers Cruise” on the Norwegian Pearl on February 10-14, 2020 with Sixthman. Additionally, their highly anticipated first feature film, directed by Funny or Die’s Chris Henchy, will premiere early 2020.

About The Tenderloins:

The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its eighth season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks. In addition to the top-rated television show, the group’s first feature film will premiere in 2020 and their new TV show – TBS’s “The Misery Index” hosted by Jameela Jamil – premiered as at top rate cable comedy this fall