GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – More details have emerged about the duplex fire that left residents without a home.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, the preliminary indication is the fire started from the improper disposal of a cigarette.

The department is not ruling out other conclusions and they are still investigating, but improperly disposed smoking materials are a common cause of destructive fires that warrant some safety reminders.

The Grand Chute Fire Department is reminding everyone of these best practices for disposing of smoking materials:

Use a metal container filled with sand for the disposal of cigarette ash and butts. If using an ashtray, select one that has a wide base.

Soak cigarette ashes and butts in water before disposing of them in the trash.

Never discard cigarette materials that have not been soaked into anything plastic, such as a flower pot or plastic garbage can. Hot ashes can smolder for lengthy periods and eventually start a fire in any plastic container.

Similarly, never discard cigarette materials in mulch or containers with dirt. Soil and mulch contain organic, flammable materials that can also smolder for a lengthy period and start a large fire in the surrounding mulch, container(s), or siding.

Do not throw lit cigarettes out of moving vehicles or directly on the ground. This can increase the potential for fire, especially in the dry early spring months, and even result in a fine for littering.

No other information was made available.