Improper disposal of ashes cause of fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department had a small fire under control after 15 minutes, according to a release.

The incident happened Saturday, the 23 on Spence Street around 6:22 p.m.

The fire department responded to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found an exterior fire in a trash container that had spread to the inside of the structure.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is improper disposal of ashes and the total damage to the structure is $15,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

