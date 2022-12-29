FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.

The homeowner was able to discharge a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of crews. When crews arrived, they extinguished smoldering material and made sure the fire had not extended to the adjacent combustibles.

Two occupants in the home were able to evacuate without injury after they were alerted by a working smoke alarm. The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue says they’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents when discarding smoking materials to ensure the products discarded are in a suitable container outside the home and only after confirming they are fully extinguished.

No further information was provided.