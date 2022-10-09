GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire.

According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on October 9 and saw flames and smoke showing from the outside.

Officials say that the fire was put out in six minutes after being dispatched and the fire was contained to the bathroom. Additionally, the walls and ceiling of the bathroom needed to be opened to check for ‘extension.’

After crews ventilated the home of smoke, the two residents were allowed back inside the home after the fire.

The release states that the estimated dollar loss due to the damage is $10,000.

GBMFD did provide some tips of the proper way to dispose of smoking materials: