NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says a smoke detector prevented a fire death, following an early morning fire at an apartment building.

According to Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, on December 21 around 2:35 a.m. crews were sent to 1316 Honeysuckle Lane for a reported fire. It was mentioned that smoke was filling an apartment and one person was trapped.

As crews arrived, ‘heavy’ smoke was seen coming from the apartment building. A ladder was used to try and rescue the person that was trapped.

Eventually, it was determined that all occupants were accounted for. A dog and a cat were rescued from the apartment.

Two of the apartments were deemed to be uninhabitable, and those occupants are without a home. One person was sent to a hospital due to an unrelated medical need.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was the improper use of an extension cord/heating device. It was mentioned that the apartment did have working smoke detectors, but the structure did not have a fire sprinkler system or a fire alarm system.

No additional information was provided.