GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Green Bay that was reportedly started by the ‘improper use’ of fireworks, left eight without a home and caused $30,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 4 around 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire in the 800 block of Edgewood Drive. When crews arrived, an active fire was seen from the roof of the garage.

Smoke was also seen from inside the home. The fire was under control within ten minutes.

There were no injuries reported, and eight people are without a home. Officials say the cause of the fire was the improper use of fireworks. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department asks residents to soak fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.