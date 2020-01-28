Improperly discarded cigarette believed to be cause of Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An improperly discarded cigarette is believed to have started a fire at a Fond du Lac home early Tuesday morning.

The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reported to the fire just before 5 a.m. this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Smoke alarms alerted the family inside when smoke began filling the home.

Upon arrival, crews say they found a smoldering fire between outdoor decking material and the side of the house.

Crews say they will be canvassing the neighborhood around Chestnut and Johnson to pass out fire safety information to nearby residents.