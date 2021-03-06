Improvements coming to UW-Oshkosh facilities

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (UWO) announced on Friday that students in the music and anthropology departments will benefit from more than $3 million in capital projects approved for the university.

Renovations at the college are set to begin in late June, with a completion date in December, according to a timeline provided by JoAnn Rife, executive director of facilities management at UWO.

Officials say that the renovations will bring state-of-the-art improvements, including better sound isolation, which are planned for the music practice rooms. In addition, fixtures, furniture, and equipment will all be installed just in time for 2022 spring classes.

“The department is very excited about this upgrade,” said Alison Shaw, music department chair. “Facilities management is working with Mayer/Helminiak Architects, along with Talaske Acoustic Consultants. The rooms will be more spacious and attractive and the mitigation of dangerous decibel levels is structured into the architecture. State-of-the-art doors to each room will eliminate sound bleed into the hallway, and the instrumental and choral rehearsal rooms where our band and choirs rehearse will receive attractive new entryways.”

UWO staff also note that renovations are planned for the Swart Hall to provide increased classroom and lab space for the university’s anthropology program.

Stephanie de Montigny, department chair, said anthropology is a wide-ranging field that includes cultural anthropology, biological anthropology, archeology, and linguistic anthropology, with majors and minors getting a broad education in the subdisciplines.

“The new forensic anthropology lab will take pressure off our already at-capacity labs and classroom space, allowing all our subfields to flourish,” she said. “Our classes and field experiences that use these lab spaces allow hands-on training and experience that would serve students in a wide range of majors, including criminal justice, environmental studies, history, women’s and gender studies and psychology. In future, we would like to add a dedicated exhibit space for students to gain hands-on experience related to the interdisciplinary area of museum studies.”