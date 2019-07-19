Improvements to Appleton’s Telulah Park include kayak and canoe launch

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — There are a lot of ways to beat the heat but the City of Appleton has announced the opening of an even better way to cool off.

Appleton Parks and Recreation showed off improvements to the lower Telulah Park trail and it is now open for use.

Improvements include an ADA accessible canoe/kayak launch and fishing deck along the new trail.

Trailhead parking and amenities can be found directly north of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

You can also check out the new ADA compliant canoe and kayak launch in the City of Manitowoc!