‘In fair condition’: Snowmobile trails in Kewaunee County partially open

A person on a snowmobile rides on a trail, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rangeley, Maine. Americans’ desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it’s becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two out of the four snowmobile trail sections will open in Kewaunee County on Jan. 10.

According to officials, the snowmobile trails will open two of four sections at 9 a.m. One of the sections will reportedly include a portion of the Ahnapee State Trail.

The trails will open in sections 1 (Red River area) and 2 (Algoma area). This will reportedly amount to around 70 miles for people to ride. Sections 3 (Luxemburg area) and 4 (Kewaunee area) are still closed due to the lower snow totals.

“The open trails are in fair condition, however snowmobilers should always exercise caution. Please look for bare spots in the fields and icy patches as well as groomers as clubs work to maintain the trails,” said Dave Myers, Director of Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation.

In order to use the public trails, snowmobilers will have to buy an annual Wisconsin Snowmobile Trail Pass through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Snowmobilers can call the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department 24/7 hotline at 920-388-7199 for trail condition updates.