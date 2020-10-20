In-person absentee voting begins in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The clock has officially started to countdown for elections in Wisconsin.

Voters inside Appleton City Hall say absentee in-person voting was fast and extremely organized.

Marcus Brooks says, “I came up, signed up went in and took care of it. It was super easy, super quick.”

Ken Holdcroft says, “There were maybe one-two people ahead of me and I just walked through the process and being able to vote.”

Lee and Barbara Murray says, “They were faster than we expected and they were well organized. Fifteen to twenty minutes very quick.”

Aside from processing time, voters say they were impressed with the staff and their knowledge of unique issues.

Tami Schuerer says, “I had applied for a mail-in ballot. I received it was one of the ballots that had the white mark on the bottom in the black box. I was given the option of either completing a new ballot or turning this one in.”

People in Appleton say they’re showing up because they want to make sure to get their vote in– in case lines are too long on election day.

Ken Holdcroft says, “I like the process of coming down here early and not having to wait till election day and standing outside in a line maybe an hour and a half two hours long.”

In-person absentee voting will continue through November 1st at Appleton City Hall.