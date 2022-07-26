GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday, July 26, marks the beginning of in-person absentee voting ahead of the Aug. 9 primary election.

“In-person absentee voting is just like voting at the polls,” said the City of Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys.

That means you’ll still need a photo I.D., like a passport, Wisconsin driver’s license, or state-issued identification.

This is also a partisan primary, meaning whatever party you choose to vote for at the top of your ballot is the only party you can vote for on the ballot.

“Depending on what party you choose, you go to that section of the ballot only,” Jeffreys added.

Jeffreys wants to remind people ballots are also two-sided.

“For instance, if you’re voting Libertarian, your choices are on the back of the ballot. Just be aware that when you’re voting, know your party and make sure you choose that one,” said Jeffreys.

Jeffreys says these primaries can also lend to people making mistakes without even realizing it.

“If you have not declared a party, and you vote in two different parties, those votes will not be counted,” she explained. “If you choose a party, and vote for candidates in parties other than the party you chose, those votes would not be counted.”

One of the biggest changes you’ll see this time around is the lack of ballot boxes, also known as drop boxes. They are no longer allowed in Wisconsin after a state supreme court ruling.

“We need to get that ballot by 8 p.m. on Aug. 9,” said Jeffreys. “So there is absolutely still time to put that in the mailbox. You can also bring it down in-person to city hall.”

Jeffreys wants to also remind people the only person who can drop off an absentee ballot is the person whose name is on the ballot.

If you are worried you might have made a mistake on your ballot, you should contact your local clerk’s office.

Learn more about the Aug. 9 primary election, and what you need to know, on the state election website.