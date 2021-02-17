GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

In-person classes to resume at NWTC starting 2021 fall semester

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) announced that in-person classes will return for the 2021 fall semester.

According to officials, the return to in-person classes applies to all NWTC campuses and regional centers.

“Providing a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff will remain our top priority as we transition to an in-person college experience. We will continue to collaborate with local health departments and CDC to ensure we are maintaining the most current COVID-19 safety protocols,” says Dr. Jeff Rafn, NWTC president.

The vice president of learning, Dr. Kathryn Rogalski, says that some programs will begin in-person learning this summer.

“We will use the summer session to begin the transition of our classes back to in-person learning,” says Dr. Rogalski.

NWTC will continue to offer blended, online courses and online live classes according to Dr. Rogalski.

