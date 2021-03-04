In-person hunter safety classes start April 1

(WFRV) – All in-person hunter education classes will start on Apr. 1 with safety protocols, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Archery education will be included in the education classes as well.

The DNR says, instructors can start enrolling traditional classes on Mar. 15, with in-person traditional classes starting on Apr. 1.

With the ongoing pandemic, the DNR announced some safety protocols for all in-person classes including:

Social distancing of 6 feet between participants

Maximum of 50 participants in any one class

Face coverings are required for all participants

Sanitizing of class equipment

Availability and use of hand sanitizer

Outdoor class instruction where possible

For more information about how to sign up or more DNR education programs click here.