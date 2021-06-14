GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

In-person storytime returns to Brown County Library

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In-person storytime is making its return to the Brown County Library and its branches starting on June 14.

The Brown County Library says the in-person storytime is returning at the following branches:

  • Central Library
  • Ashwaubenon East
  • Kress Family
  • Weyers-Hillard
  • Wrightstown

Registration is required and will open one week before each session. Program details and how to sign up can be found at Brown County Library’s website.

All of the sessions that are offered will be Family Storytimes, which is recommended for ages between two and six. However, all ages are welcome.

Groups of ten or more can request a reservation for Thursday morning Storytime for Groups which is held in the Central Library auditorium by calling 920-448-5846.

Officials say in-person storytime will follow CDC guidelines which means unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear a mask. Extra masks are available on request.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

