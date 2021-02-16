Inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts has twelve from Bay-Lakes Council

(WFRV) – Twelve in the Bay-Lakes Council have completed the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout and will join hundreds more in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize these young ladies for their significant accomplishment,” says Ralph Voelker.

According to officials, Young women have been part of Scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), including Sea Scouts, Venturing, Exploring and STEM Scouts.

The BSA expanded in recent years by welcoming girls into Cub Scouts and then into Scouts BSA last Feb.

The following ladies from Wisconsin obtained the Eagle Scout rank: