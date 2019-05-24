Inaugural Frontier Denver connecting flight lands in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Green Bay passengers now have another option for travel at the Austin Straubel International Airport.

Frontier Airlines now offers a Green Bay and Denver connecting flight.

A community celebration took place at the airport this evening, with the inaugural flight landing at 6 PM.

One traveler whos son came in on the flight said she is grateful for this new service:

"were pretty exicted about it. It makes it easier for our son to come see us and us to go out and see him. Especially living up in Door County to have to drive down to an airport in Milwaukee or Chicago is just further to go, not that we wouldn't do it. But this is far better."

A $250 Frontier gift card was also given away to one lucky traveler.

You can book your flight at Frontier's website.

