Incident closes right lane of I-43 northbound near Webster Ave. in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-43 northbound at Webster Avenue is closed due to a traffic incident.
Authorities say the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. The incident is expected to be cleared in about two hours.
WFRV Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.
