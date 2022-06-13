MONDAY, 6/13/2022, 7:55 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the incident that occurred around 7:20 p.m. on I-41 in the City of Oshkosh.

According to WisDOT, the right lane that was closed has reopened and the incident is now clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was able to clear the scene in just over 30 minutes.

Incident on I-41 North in Oshkosh closes right lane

MONDAY, 6/13/2022, 7:33 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports an incident has closed off the right lane for traffic on I-41 North at WIS 21.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and handling the situation.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.