Incident Report released on previously missing mother and daughter

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) — A new report obtained by Local 5 from Outagamie County authorities provides more details on a mother and daughter who went missing in June.

(Read original story: UPDATE: Mother, daughter “left on their own,” no further investigation)

Jill and Jordan Rousseau, from the Town of Dale, were reported missing on June 17, only to be found safe two days later in Madison.

In the 19-page incident report, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office includes information from Kelly Rousseau, Jill’s husband and Jordan’s father.

Kelly told officials that while he was in Minnesota days before his wife and daughter went missing, “he had been texting his wife and speaking with her all weekend.”

When Kelly returned home from Minnesota, he noticed Jill’s “vehicle was not there.”

Deputies say Kelly told them “[they] were leaving for a conference in Baltimore and knew that Jill was stopping at her office on Sunday night to do a few things, so he did not think much of her not being there when he arrived home.”

He went on to say he tried calling both Jill and Jordan, but discovered the phones were in the living room and turned off.

Deputies say Kelly then went to the business owned by Jill and Jordan and did not find them there.

According to the report, deputies asked Kelly numerous times if he and Jill were having “martial issues” and he replied they were not. Kelly also reported no money had been taken from their “stashed cash” or their bank accounts.

Kelly told officials it was “very strange that Jill and Jordan did not have their phones with them.” He also stated they had a son who used to live with them who reportedly lives in Springfield, Ill. and “left the family because he did not want to live with any of them anymore.”

Officials say the Rousseau home appeared to be in general order.

After speaking with Kelly and investigating the residence and cell phones of all three of them, officials say they then issued a state-wide attempt to locate the mother and daughter.

Officials also interviewed people close to the family who all stated there appeared to be no issues or complaints about the Rousseaus.

On the day the mother and daughter were found, Madison Police told Outagamie County deputies the women had been at a Comfort Inn.

According to the report, “Jill had acknowledged that authorities in her home area were probably concerned for her.”

Police say Jill and Jordan “appeared very oriented and alert, and said that neither appeared to be in the middle of any emotional crisis.”

When an Outagamie deputy spoke to Jill over the phone, Jill told them “she and Jordan were fine, and that there was no immediate danger to either of them.”

On June 18, the day Jill and Jordan were found safe in Madison, Kelly and members from the community were participating in a candlelight vigil in Neenah.

Deputies say they met Kelly at the vigil to inform him Jill and Jordan were safe and the family was later reunited.

When deputies arrived at the home the following day on June 20, officials say Jill and Jordan “declined to be interviewed separately.”

According to the report, Jill told Kelly “she felt unsafe, but not from Kelly, and felt she needed to get away for a while.”

Jill also told deputies “that the reason that they left was because they weren’t feeling safe at home.”

She went on to say “they were having issues with being sick and something didn’t seem right at the home.” The report says Jill expressed “she wasn’t fearful of Kelly at all.”

Officials say they offered “the services of Outagamie County Crisis but Jill refused.”

Outagamie County officials say the case is now closed.