FRIDAY 6/3/2022 9:22 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are clear on I-43 southbound in Green Bay after an incident caused traffic to slow down for about 45 minutes.

According to officials, I-43 southbound in Green Bay is back open. All the lanes are reportedly cleared. The incident was cleared around 9:15 a.m.

There was no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Incident slowing down traffic on I-43 in Green Bay, right & left shoulders closed

FRIDAY 6/3/2022 8:52 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are responding to a reported crash on I-43 in Green Bay that is slowing down traffic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right and left shoulders of I-43 southbound is closed due to a crash. The incident reportedly happened around 8:30 a.m. The crash happened at Mile Marker 187 in Green Bay.

The closure is expected to last two hours. There is no information on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

Multiple first responders are on the scene, including law enforcement and what looks like an ambulance.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.