Increased law enforcement planned across Northeast Wisconsin at crash “hotspots”

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT says Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will be stepping-up enforcement across area counties.

Officials say enforcement will increase in several communities in Brown, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties were data analysis has identified crash “hotspots.”

WisDOT, State Patrol, and local police agencies in cooperation with the UW-Madison Traffic Operations and Safety lab (TOPS) collect and analyze data on traffic crashes and citations.

Agencies then use this information in several ways, including efforts to deter dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, unbelted motorists, and distracted or impaired driving.

Officials say data gathering and analysis or “predictive analytics” process looked at crashes during the months of June, July, and August over the last three years to identify hotspots and top contributing factors in the following locations:

Brown County

Main St. and University Ave. (WIS 54/US 141) in the city of Green Bay Contributing factors: Unbelted motorists and motorcycle crashes

Dousman/Walnut St. and N. Broadway (US 141) in the city of Green Bay Contributing factor: Distracted driving

W. Mason St. (WIS 54) in the city of Green Bay Contributing factor: Teen drivers

WIS 172 in the village of Ashwaubenon Contributing factor: Distracted driving

During June, July, and August over the last 3 years: 893 injury crashes in Brown County 1,188 injuries 22 fatalities Factors contributing to these crashes: Distracted driving – 20% Teen drivers – 18% Unbelted motorists – 11% Speeding – 11%



Fond du Lac County

S. Macy St./S. Park Ave. and 4th St. Contributing factor: Bicyclist crashes

N. Main and E. Johnson St. Contributing factor: Distracted drivers

US 45 Contributing factors: Distracted drivers, teen drivers

During June, July and August over the last 3 years: 422 injury crashes in Fond du Lac County 596 injuries 10 fatalities Factors contributing to these crashes include: Teen drivers – 19% Distracted driving – 17% Unbelted motorists – 16% Speeding – 13%



Outagamie County

I-41 and Wisconsin Ave./College Ave. interchanges, town of Grand Chute Contributing factors: Teen drivers, distracted driving, speeding

College Ave. and Memorial Dr., city of Appleton Contributing factors: Teen drivers, motorcycle crashes

WIS 441 and College Ave., city of Kaukauna Contributing factors: Distracted driving, teen drivers, unbelted motorists

During June, July and August over the last three years: 804 injury crashes in Outagamie County 1,121 injuries 11 fatalities Factors contributing to these crashes include: Teen drivers – 20% Distracted driving – 17% Speeding – 12% Unbelted motorists – 12%



Winnebago County

WIS 47 at the US 10 interchange, city of Menasha Contributing factors: Teen drivers, impaired and distracted driving, speeding

Winneconne Ave. from I-41 to Wisconsin Ave., city of Neenah Contributing factors: Teen drivers, unbelted motorists

Main St./US 45, city of Oshkosh Contributing factors: Distracted and impaired driving, unbelted motorists

I-41 from 9th Ave. to WIS 44 interchange, city of Oshkosh Contributing factors: Distracted driving, teen drivers

During June, July and August over the last three years: 899 injury crashes in Winnebago County 1,221 injuries nine fatalities Factors contributing to these crashes include: Distracted driving – 22% Teen drivers – 18% Unbelted motorists – 13% Speeding – 12%



“These high-visibility patrols, like all of our enforcement efforts, are focused on gaining voluntary compliance with traffic laws and making our highways and communities as safe as possible,” said Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol’s Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post. “Working with our local law enforcement partners, we increasingly rely on traffic crash and citation data to deploy our resources in ways that will have the greatest impact on public safety.”