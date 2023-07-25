WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Around 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from 11 states across the Midwest to step up patrols for Speed Enforcement Day on Wednesday.

The campaign is a 24-hour, high-visibility enforcement effort involving state, county, and local law enforcement agencies. The Wisconsin State Patrol will have all available troopers working statewide to stop drivers who are endangering safety on the roads.

Speed Awareness Day aims to educate the community on the dangers of speeding and save lives. Officials say traffic crashes are more harmful when they involve high speeds, as in 2022, 162 people were killed, and more than 6,500 were hurt in speed-related crashes.

Speeding continues to be a challenge across the United States and in Wisconsin. The number of 100+ miles per hour citations issued by the Wisconsin State Patrol rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 583 citations in 2019 to 1,403 citations in 2020. In 2022, troopers issued 1,159 citations.

Speeding is more than just breaking the law as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the consequences include:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced seat belt effectiveness

Increased stopping distance

Increased risk of severe injuries

Increased fuel consumption

To learn more about Speed Awareness Day, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website here.