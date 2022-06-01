FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac High School temporarily went into lockdown following a multi-agency canine search in the parking lots.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, there is an increased police presence at Fond du Lac High School on Wednesday. A part of that increased presence was a multi-agency canine search.

The search was done in the school parking lots. This search also required a temporary school lockdown.

The Fond du Lac Police Department will continue to work with the Fond du Lac School District and fellow law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment for all students and staff. Fond du Lac Police Department on Facebook

Classes were canceled for May 31 following an alleged threat made to the high school. The threat was later deemed ‘not credible’.

Authorities also wanted to reinforce that if something is seen or heard to report it to law enforcement. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.